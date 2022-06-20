Singrauli: Authorities have initiated disciplinary action against a village panchayat secretary, whose “three wives” are contesting the upcoming panchayat polls from Singrauli district on Monday. The action was initiated after he concealed the information about his third wife.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election 2022: Nomination For Posts Of Sarpanch, Panch, Panchayat Members To Begin On May 30. Check Details Here.

The three women, two of whom are contesting against each other for the post of sarpanch (village head), have mentioned the name of village panchayat secretary Sukhram Singh as their husband in their nomination forms submitted for the polls. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election 2022: Polling To Be Held In 3 Phases From June 25. Check Details Here

Chief Executive Officer, Deosar’s Janpad Panchayat, B K Singh, has submitted a report to district panchayat’s CEO, recommending disciplinary action against Sukhram Singh, including suspension.

“All employees of the department were told to furnish information about their family members or relatives contesting the panchayat polls,” B K Singh said.

However, Sukhram Singh, who was earlier posted at the Ghoghra village panchayat, which has now became part of the Sarai Nagar Parishad, informed the panchayat and rural development department about his two wives contesting the elections, but hid the information about the third one – Geeta Singh, reported PTI.

A show cause notice was subsequently issued to Sukhram Singh. A report was then submitted to the district panchayat’s CEO, with the recommendation of disciplinary action including suspension. As per the report, Sukhram Singh’s two wives – Kusukali Singh and Geeta Singh – are contesting against each other for the post of sarpanch of the Piparkhad village panchayat. Geeta Singh was earlier the sarpanch of this village. Sukhram Singh’s another wife Urmila Singh is also contesting the election for the Janpad Panchayat Member from Pedra, the report said.