Sagar, Madhya Pradesh: At least 30 children were allegedly vaccinated against COVID-19 with a single syringe at a school in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar. Speaking on the matter, CMHO DK Goswami stated that they have received a complaint regarding the same & the probe is underway. He also ensured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

The incident occurred during a Covid vaccination camp for school children at Jain Public Higher Secondary School in Sagar city. Noticing that the children were being vaccinated with a single syringe, the parents raised alarm.

Giving clarification on the incident, ANM Jitendra Rai, who was assigned the duty to administer the covid vaccination on the children claimed only one syringe was sent by the authorities and he was ordered by the "head of department" to vaccinate all the children with it.

“They gave just one syringe to me for administering the vaccine jabs and I was asked to do the same. That’s why I gave vaccines to 30 children from a single syringe.”

Sagar, MP | Thirty children at a school in Sagar were allegedly vaccinated by a single injection-syringe We have got the complaint, and the probe is underway. Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty: DK Goswami, CMHO pic.twitter.com/kzPvyK7Y4t — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 27, 2022

Sagar district administration has lodged a First Information Report against Jitendra for negligence and blatantly violating the Central government’s “one needle, one syringe, one time” pledge.

A departmental inquiry has also been started against Dr Rakesh Roshan, the District Immunization Officer who was in charge of sending the vaccine and the other required materials in the morning.