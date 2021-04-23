Bhopal: At least five patients admitted at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur succumbed to COVID-19 infection in the early hours of Friday. When families were informed about the deaths of their kins, they alleged that patients died due to disruption of oxygen supply, reported News18. Also Read - Ensure Oxygen Tankers Not Stopped: PM Modi Tells CMs After Kejriwal Blames Some States For Hampering Movement of 02

The hospital authorities, on the other hand, have denied the allegations.

A ruckus also ensued in the hospital on Friday morning. Police had to be called to control the situation.

A probe has been launched into the matter.

“The supply was interrupted around 3.45 am and lasted for around one hour and half. Sensing trouble, the hospital staff had run away deploying police force on the spot,” a family member told News18.

A total of 65 patients were undergoing COVID treatment at the hospital, of which 31 were on oxygen support and the remaining 34 were in the ICU.

Similar incidents have come to light from other districts Sagar, Ujjain, Bhopal among others. The administration in each of these instances has denied shortage of oxygen saying that replenishment is being done continuously.