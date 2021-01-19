New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a herd of 20 cows drank illicit liquor mistaking it for water resulting in the death of five cows as the remaining 15 received treatment at a veterinary camp. The stray cows reportedly drank the alcohol that was destroyed by a team of police and excise department after a raid. Also Read - 7 Dead in Two Days After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

According to a Hindustan Times report, the incident happened in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district after a joint team of police and excise department busted an illegal liquor den. The official team recovered hundreds of litres of illicit liquor and destroyed the containers on the spot and later mistaking the liquor for water, the cows drank the alcohol that had collected in pits and fell ill.

Speaking on the issue, Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, G Das said: "A joint team of police and excise department on Friday raided Kanjar Basti in Indergarh area of the district. The team recovered hundreds of litres of illicit liquor and destroyed it on the spot. About 20 cows drank the liquor and fell ill. Three cows died on Saturday while the two died on Sunday. The carcasses were buried after post mortem. The remaining 15 cows are being treated in a camp of the veterinary department."

However, Gau Samvardhan Board, Datia, vice president and a local resident, Shishupal Singh Chauhan said, “Nine cows died but the district administration is trying to hide the matter. The cows died due to negligence of authorities. They destroyed the drums having illicit liquor in the open. The liquor collected in small pits from where it was consumed by cows. The district administration should take action against the officials responsible.”

Datia district collector Sanjay Kumar refuted the claims of locals of higher bovine casualties and has ordered a probe into the matter.

“The locals are exaggerating the number of deaths. Only five cows died after consuming illicit liquor. I ordered an inquiry in the matter and further action will be taken after the inquiry,” Kumar said.

Earlier last week, 24 people were killed in a hooch tragedy in the state’s Morena district.