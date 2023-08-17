Home

Madhya Pradesh

5 Women Among BJP’s List Of 39 Candidates For Upcoming Madhya Pradesh Polls

5 Women Among BJP’s List Of 39 Candidates For Upcoming Madhya Pradesh Polls

The BJP also released its first list of candidates for Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh where it is running an intense campaign to wrest power from the Congress-led regime.

rime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee meeting on Madhya Pradesh with party National President JP Nadda, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also seen. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of 39 candidates, including five women leaders, for the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year. The BJP which is in power in the state has fielded the following five women candidates in the upcoming polls for Madhya Pradesh:

Trending Now

Sarla Vijendra Rawat from Sabalgarh

Priyanka Meena from Chachaoura

Lalita Yadav from Chhatarpur

Anchal Sonkar from Jabalpur Purba (SC)

Nirmala Bhuriya from Petlawad

Additionally, Bhanu Bhuriya will contest from Jhabua (ST), Alok Sharma from Bhopal Uttar while Dhruv Narayan Singh will try to secure Bhopal Madhya for the saffron party, among others.

BJP candidates for Chhattisgarh polls

The BJP also released its first list of candidates for Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh where it is running an intense campaign to wrest power from the Congress-led regime. Similar to Madhya Pradesh, the saffron party’s Chhattisgarh list also includes five women candidates.

BJP women candidates in Chhattisgarh

Here are the five women candidates announced by the BJP:

Laxmi Rajwade from Bhatgaon

Shakuntala Singh Porthe from Pratappur (ST)

Sarla Kosaria from Saraipali (SC)

Alka Chandrakar from Khallari

Gita Ghasi Sahu from Khujji

Besides the above mentioned names, the BJP has fielded Durg MP Vijay Baghel from Patan where he will be pitted against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel. Maniram Kashyap will contest from Bastar.

BJP releases the first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections. pic.twitter.com/7vhoSgfbCY — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2023

Eye on polls

The candidates were decided at the BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday which was chaired by party chief J P Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah among other senior leaders.

The party’s decision to announce the first list of candidates so early underlines the significance it has attached to five state elections, the last round of assembly contest before the all-important Lok Sabha polls. Besides Chhattisgarh and MP, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram are scheduled to go to polls later this year.

The BJP is in power only in Madhya Pradesh and is running an intense campaign to oust the Congress government in Chhattisgarh.

The BJP in 2018 had won only 15 of the 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh assembly against 68 of the Congress while its tally of seats was 109 against 114 of the Congress in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES