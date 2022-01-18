Gwalior: A total of 52 staff members of Gwalior’s famous Jai Vilas Palace and Scindia School on Tuesday tested positive for Covid. As per a report by News 18, among the infected employees, 24 are from Jai Vilas Palace and 28 are from Scindia School.Also Read - Is COVID-19 Curve Flattening in Delhi? Positivity Rate Drops to 22.47%, 5.52% Less Than Yesterday | Key Points

The report suggested that the infected employees are in quarantine and other staff members from both the places are being tested to trace out infections.

It must be noted that a few employees of the Scindia School had 3 days ago showed symptoms of infection and after that the test for Covid, 28 of them tested positive.

As per a report of the Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, 24 employees of the famous Jai Vilas Palace, known for its colossal durbar, have tested positive for coronavirus according to a GRMC report.

The development comes at a time when Madhya Pradesh reported close to 7,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours as on January 18. Neary, 44,000 new Covid cases have been reported in the state in the month of January so far.