Vidisha: Chaos prevailed at a Madhya Pradesh school after right-wing activists allegedly barged into a missionary school and created a ruckus and indulged in vandalism. The incident took place on the premises of the school. The activists claimed religious conversion of eight students to Christianity, a charge denied by the educational institute. Police have registered a case of rioting against unidentified persons after the incident in the premises of Saint Joseph School in Ganjbasoda, some 48 km from the district headquarters, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Bharat Bhushan Sharma said.

According to reports, damage of at least Rs 10 lakh had been caused to the school property as people gathered indulged in vandalism. Meanwhile, the accused are being identified and further legal steps will be taken accordingly.

Eyewitnesses said stones were also pelted at the school building during the ruckus. A school management spokesman said that after getting the information about the protest through the media, the local administration was intimated in advance about the possible disturbance.

Reports indicate that the agitators included hundreds of locals as well as members of right-wing groups such as Bajrang Dal. Meanwhile, state Vishwa Hindu Parishad office-bearer Nilesh Agrawal told PTI they had played no role in the disturbance. The VHP, he claimed had only organised a peaceful protest outside the school and later submitted a memorandum to the local administration.

“We have nothing to do with the alleged ruckus as our protest was peaceful after informing the local administration. Several organisations have been protesting since the past one week against the conversion and demanding an investigation. Poor students brought from other states are being converted,” Agrawal alleged.

He said these organisations had been demanding an investigation into the alleged religious conversion. In a memorandum submitted to the local administration after the protest, the VHP, the Bajrang Dal, the Hindu Jagran Manch and other right-wing organisations accused the school management of converting eight students to Christianity.

In the memorandum, these outfits accused the school management and the church associated with it of forcing students to not apply ’tilak’ (a coloured mark) on the forehead and wear ‘kalawa’ (a sacred thread worn by Hindus on wrist).

(With PTI inputs)