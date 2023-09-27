Home

A Dead Society! Minor Girl, Semi Naked And Bleeding Goes Door-To-Door For Help After Rape, Ignored By Locals In Ujjain

Initial investigation revealed that she is from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. She has reportedly been unable to explain how she arrived in Ujjain. The girl is reportedly mentally challenged.

Ujjain: A 12-year-old girl was found half-naked and soaked in blood after being raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. The horrific visuals that have now gone viral, show the minor going door-to-door in a semi-naked state and asking for help while the locals just stand and watch. Reportedly, the girl reached an ashram, where a priest recognised signs of sexual violence. He rushed her to the district hospital, where a medical examination confirmed the rape. Due to the severity of her injuries, the girl was quickly transferred to Indore.

Police confirmed that her private parts were damaged, and due to excessive bleeding, her condition is reported to be critical. The doctors also revealed that the victim was suffering from diabetes. After searching CCTV cameras, the police came to know that the minor girl was roaming in the area for nearly two hours.

The Police Chief of Ujjain, Sachin Sharma, said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to identify and nab the perpetrator. He also appealed to the people to inform them if they received any information.

He further said that the location of the crime is being investigated and will soon be found.

Former chief minister and MP Congress chief Kamal Nath came down heavily on Shivraj government after the video went viral on social media. Nath has demanded Rs 1 crore financial assistance for the victim, along with her proper medical treatment.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Kamal Nath asked CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan whether the minor victim is not a ‘Ladli Lakshmi’ or ‘Ladli Behna’ (refering to state government schemes for women welfare). He also demanded harsh punishment for the accused.

