Bhopal: Three brothers addicted to alcohol died after they consumed hand sanitiser in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. The tragedy unfolded on Sunday after the three men bought a 5-litre can of sanitiser to satisfy their craving, as they couldn’t procure liquor during the lockdown. Their bodies were recovered on Tuesday. Also Read - Full List of Dry Days in India In 2021 | No Alcohol Sale On These Dates

According to The Times of India, the brothers have been identified as Parvat Ahirwar and Bhura Ahirwar who worked as labourers, while Ram Prasad was a painter. The report said that all three of them were married, but stayed away from their families. Narrating the incident, the police said the trio bought the 5-litre sanitiser bottle on Sunday and consumed almost half of it. However, soon after drinking the sanitiser, they started feeling uneasy. Despite the visible discomfort, they again consumed the sanitiser on Monday as well.

Late on Monday night, Ram Prasad went to his home in Jehangirabad, where he was found dead late. Meanwhile, the other two were found unconscious in MP Nagar on Tuesday morning. After locals spotted their bodies, police rushed them to JP Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. A probe has been registered for further investigation.

This isn’t a standalone incident as several such deaths have been reported from across the country in the past year as well. In a similar incident from Andhra Pradesh, two persons died after allegedly drinking sanitiser in two different incidents in the past two days under in Vijayawada.