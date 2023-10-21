Home

ADR Report: 93 Sitting MLAs In Madhya Pradesh Have Criminal Cases, 80% Are Crorepatis

186 out of 230 sitting MLAs in the state are 'crorepati'. Sanjay Shukla is the richest MLA from the Congress party and total wealth is over Rs. 139 crore.

New Delhi: At least 93 out of 230 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have criminal cases against them, out of which 52 are from the Congress and 39 from the ruling BJP, according to a Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report. The report mentioned, “Out of 230 sitting MLAs analysed, 93 (40 per cent) sitting MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves out of which 47 (20 per cent) sitting MLAs have declared serious criminal cases.

According to the ADR report, of these 93 MLAs having criminal cases, 39 belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 52 belong to the Congress Party, one from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the remaining one is independent.

It also said that one sitting MLA has declared cases related to murder under IPC section 302, adding that six sitting MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder under IPC section 307. Highlighting the cases against MLAs related to crimes against women, the report said sitting MLAs have declared cases under IPC Section-354.

It also said that 39 (30 per cent) out of 129 MLAs from BJP, 52 (54 per cent) out of 97 MLAs from Congress, the only MLA from BSP and one (33 per cent) out of three Independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The report said that 20 (16 per cent) out of 129 MLAs from the ruling BJP, 25 (26 per cent) out of 97 MLAs from Congress, the lone MLA from BSP and one out of three Independent MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

186 out of 230 sitting MLAs are ‘crorepati’

Meanwhile, another interesting data surfaced in the report stating that 186 out of 230 sitting MLAs in the state are ‘crorepati’. Of these, 76 out of 97 MLAs of Congress are crorepati in the state. Sanjay Shukla is the richest MLA from the Congress party and total wealth is over Rs. 139 crore.

Shukla is MLA from Indore 1 assembly constituency and this time he will be contesting against the senior BJP leader Kailsh Vijayvargiya.

On the other hand, 107 out of 129 MLAs of the BJP are crorepati in the state. The richest MLA from the BJP is Sanjay Pathak and his total wealth is over Rs. 226 crore. Pathak is MLA from Vijayraghavgarh assembly constituency in Katni District. Besides, three independent MLAs are also crorepati in the state.

Education qualification

The report further stated about the educational qualification of the sitting MLAs in the state. 62 MLAs have declared their educational qualification to be between Class 5th and 12th, while 158 MLAs have declared to be graduate and above.

Apart from this, four MLAs have declared themselves as diploma holders. Five MLAs have declared them as literate and one MLA has declared as illiterate, the report added.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. The polling for the 230-member Assembly is scheduled on November 17 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

