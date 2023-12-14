Home

After Taking Charge As MP CM, Mohan Yadav Bans Meat, Egg Sale In Open, Orders Curbs On Loudspeakers

Bhopal: In his first big decision after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav on Wednesday prohibited the use of loudspeakers at religious places beyond permissible decibel levels. Yadav, who comes from a strong RSS background, also banned the sale of meat and eggs in the open. “It has also been decided to act against sale of meat and eggs in the open in accordance with the existing food safety rules related guidelines. The action will happen after proper public awareness measures,” CM Yadav said.

On Wednesday, Mohan Yadav, the BJP MLA from Ujjain South, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The 58-year-old leader was administered the oath of office by Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Lal Parade Ground in the state capital Bhopal.

The government has said that loudspeakers/DJ, etc. can be used only as per the prescribed norms at any type of religious place or in public places. The state government has also decided to form flying squads in all the districts to check noise pollution and illegal use of loudspeakers. These squads will regularly and randomly inspect religious and public places where loudspeakers are used, and in case of violation of rules, they will investigate the matter within a maximum of three days and submit the report to the administration.

Furthermore, the government will make efforts to remove loudspeakers on the basis of communication and coordination with religious leaders, and a list will be made of such religious places where the above rules/instructions are not being followed and it will be reviewed weekly at the district level, according to a report in The Indian Express.

It was the first order issued by Yadav who took oath of office earlier in the morning, additional chief secretary (home) Dr Rajesh Rajora told news agency PTI.

Guidelines for the use of loudspeakers, based on the orders of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal, were also issued for immediate implementation, he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.