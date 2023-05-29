Home

Video: Air Force’s Apache Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Madhya Pradesh

Air Force's Apache helicopter made a precautionary landing during routine operational training in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind.

No one was injured during the incident, the IAF said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force’s Apache helicopter today made an emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind. The chopper made a precautionary landing during routine operational training and no one was injured during the incident, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a statement.

“An Apache AH-64 helicopter of the IAF carried out a precautionary landing near Bhind, during routine operational training. All crew and the aircraft are safe,” the IAF said.

#WATCH | An Apache attack helicopter today made a precautionary landing in a field in a village in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. Visuals of the Apache helicopter and another chopper arriving to provide assistance to the Apache. https://t.co/hCfvqcw14S pic.twitter.com/1aEpBZEt8w — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

#WATCH | An Apache AH-64 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a precautionary landing near Bhind, Madhya Pradesh during routine operational training. All crew and the aircraft are safe. The rectification party has reached the site. Visuals of the Apache. pic.twitter.com/uifotO0zPm — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

More details are awaited.

