Video: Air Force’s Apache Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Madhya Pradesh

Air Force's Apache helicopter made a precautionary landing during routine operational training in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind.

Updated: May 29, 2023 12:22 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

No one was injured during the incident, the IAF said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force’s Apache helicopter today made an emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind. The chopper made a precautionary landing during routine operational training and no one was injured during the incident, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a statement.

“An Apache AH-64 helicopter of the IAF carried out a precautionary landing near Bhind, during routine operational training. All crew and the aircraft are safe,” the IAF said.

More details are awaited.

