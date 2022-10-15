New Delhi: All 13 government medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh will soon teach MBBS course in Hindi language. Madhya Pradesh is the first state to start the MBBS course in the Hindi language in the country. Initially, three subjects have been selected to be studied in Hindi which includes Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry.Also Read - 2,000 Ukraine Returned-Indian Medical Students To Relocate To Uzbekistan

A team of 97 experts have been working on the preparation of books for the last 232 days at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. They have been translating the book from English to Hindi. State medical education minister Vishwas Sarang is continuously reviewing the work.

Speaking to ANI, Sarang said, “We are trying our best to promote Hindi, under which we translate courses in Hindi. We have introduced three subjects in the first phase. The translation of second-year courses is going on. The Hindi books will be available in the college which will be beneficial to the students.”

“Various countries like Germany, Russia, China, France and other colleges teach in their regional languages. Therefore, we have also started and it is the first experiment in the last 75 years,” he said.

Sarang also explained about the Mandaar- the place where the work of translation is going on. He said that as the god churned Mandarachal (Mandar mountain) during ‘Samundra Manthan’, similarly, the team of 97 doctors had academic brainstorming in Mandar (War room), following which it is named Mandar.

“It was not an easy task but we prepared it in very easy language. We have prepared it so that it will be helpful in the studies of the students,” an expert involved in the translation told ANI.

The expert further said the new edition of Medical Biochemistry contains the application of some new chapters which includes Sodium, Potassium, Water Homeostasis, Biochemistry Techniques, Radiation, Radioisotopes and Environmental Pollutants and Toxins.

Besides, Several new line diagrams, tables and text boxes have been added to make information more memorable.

Similarly in the Anatomy edition, new chapters of surface anatomy have been added in both abdomen and lower limb sections. New line diagrams, CT’s and MRI’s diagram tables and flow charts are added to increase the retention of knowledge.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the MBBS Hindi course book at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal on Sunday.