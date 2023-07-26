Home

Madhya Pradesh

Amid Probe Over Theft Of Gold Coins, Madhya Pradesh Cops Accused Of Stealing Silver From Tribals

Tainsingh and Kailas Tomar approached the Nanpur police on January 21 last year complaining about the theft of silver from their homes.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

New Delhi: Two days after four policemen in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district were accused of robbing 240 British-era gold coins from a tribal family leading to a special investigation team (SIT) probe, a similar complaint was lodged on Wednesday, accusing state police of stealing silver from another family in the same tribal-dominated district.

As per the complaint, policemen at Nanpur police station allegedly handed over less quantity and inferior quality of silver to some tribal families who had filed a complaint about the theft of the precious metal from their homes.

Tainsingh and Kailas Tomar approached the Nanpur police on January 21 last year complaining about the theft of silver from their homes. The police recovered the white metal on April 24, 2022, after arresting a gang of four; a PTI report said quoting police sources.

Impure silver, less quantity given back

As per the report, the complainants then approached the police station through their lawyer and later submitted a court order for getting their valuables back, following which the Nanpur police handed over 2 kg of silver to Tainsingh and 1.5 kg to Tomar on July 18 this year. However, the duo claimed that the silver handed to them by the cops is not only less in quantity but also of inferior quality.

“We got suspicious after seeing the silver as it looked new and did not resemble the one that was stolen. We took the silver to a jeweller to check its authenticity and were shocked to know that it was impure,” the two tribal men told newsmen, according to the PTI report.

The two approached the office of the superintendent of police (SP) and demanded that they be given their original silver. Acting on the complaint, SP Hansraj Singh directed Jobat sub-divisional officer of police Neeraj Namdeo to probe the matter, said an official.

Police launches probe

“We have recorded initial statements and will soon complete the probe. Whoever is found guilty in the matter, action will be taken against them,” the senior official said.

‘Cops stole our gold’

The latest accusation comes amid an SIT probe against four cops from Sondwa police station for allegedly stealing 240 British-era gold coins from a tribal family that had stumbled upon the antique items while digging at a site in Gujarat and hidden them at their home in Alirajpur district.

All four police personnel, including the Sondwa police station house officer and three constables, have been suspended, Superintendent of Police Hansraj Singh told news agency PTI.

Asked how the tribal family got the gold coins, the SP said the complainant claimed they had stumbled upon the coins while digging in Gujarat.

A case of theft has been registered against the four personnel under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The FIR, however, named only one constable while three other police personnel are named as unidentified accused.

(With PTI inputs)

