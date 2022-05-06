New Delhi: Ankita Nagar, a vegetable vendor’s daughter from Madhya Pradesh is set to become a civil judge. Appearing for the fourth time, Nagar secured 5th rank in the civil judge class-II examination in the SC category, tacking all the odds. While preparing for the prestigious exams, she also used to help her father sell vegetables in the Musakhedi area of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Govt Lifts Curfew From Riot-hit Khargone After 24 Days, All Restrictions Lifted

"We wanted to give our daughter a fair chance in life. We compromised a lot the past six years for her education. She studied without any privilege & cleared the exam. We are proud of her. No one should force their daughters to marry but rather get them educated," her parents told news agency ANI.

Success Story of Ankita Nagar

The girl has attributed her success to many factors, including study material from YouTube and scholarship she received from the government. Nagar, who had completed her master's degree (LLM), said, she wanted to study law since childhood. She decided to become a judge while pursuing her bachelor's degree in law. During her stint as civil judge, she wants to ensure justice is delivered to everyone, who comes to court.

“I have cleared the civil judge Class-II examination in my fourth attempt. I don’t have words to express my happiness. The 29-year-old from Indore added that she never deviated from her goal of becoming a judge, despite failing to clear the exam three times. Despite three unsuccessful attempts, I did not give up and remained focused on achieving my goal. This struggle opened doors for me and I kept moving forward,” she said.