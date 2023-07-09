Home

Another Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Theft-Accused Stripped Naked, Viciously Beaten With Pipes, Sticks In Sagar | Watch

The shocking video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the victim sitting down naked against a wall and holding out his hands while the men hit his appendages with wooden sticks and pipes.

Sagar, MP: Amid the ongoing outrage over the infamous Sidhi urination incident, another shocking video has emerged from Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar city showing a theft-accused man being stripped naked and then viciously assaulted with pipes and wooden sticks by a group of unidentified men.

One of the men is seen hammering the victim with his elbow.

A senior police official said that the cops have taken cognizance of the purported video after it surfaced on social media plat platforms and registered a case against the unidentified attackers seen in the clip, news agency PTI reported.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari told PTI that an initial probe has revealed the video was shot in Dharam Kanta area under Motinagar police station limits.

An FIR has been registered and the police are in the process of identifying the accused, Motinagar police station in-charge Manas Dwivedi said, according to PTI, adding that further details of the video and the case will be revealed after the accused are arrested and interrogated.

The video from Sagar is the latest in the spate of clips of such attacks in Madhya Pradesh that have surfaced on social media in the last one week.

Last week, a video showed a man urinating on a tribal youth in MP’s Sidhi district, triggering national outrage.

The accused, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested and booked under provisions of the stringent National Security Act, and his family’s house was also demolished.

In another incident reported on Wednesday, two Dalit men were allegedly beaten up by members of a minority community on June 30 on the suspicion that they molested and filmed some girls at Varkhadi village in Shivpuri district, according to the police.

On Friday, another video surfaced showing a man being thrashed and forced to lick the soles of a person’s feet in a moving vehicle in Gwalior. Two persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

On Saturday, three men were arrested in Indore district for allegedly holding two tribals brothers, including a minor, captive and thrashing them following an altercation on a road, as per the police. A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

(With PTI inputs)

