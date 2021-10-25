Bhopal: Some Bajrang Dal activists on Sunday allegedly ransacked the set of popular web-series ‘Ashram 3’ in Bhopal and also threw ink on its producer-director Prakash Jha, accusing him of portraying Hindus wrongly, reported news agencies. The filming was going on at the old jail in Bhopal, where the Bajrang Dal workers stopped the vehicles and pelted stones at them, leaving some crew members injured. The windscreens of two buses of the crew were also broken in stone-pelting, police said. Bajrang Dal members also threatened that it would not allow the shooting of the web series any further.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: After Centre, These States Have Also Increased Dearness Allowance of Their Employees | Full List Here

Prakash Jha, who has not filed a complaint in the matter yet, has assured that he will change the name of the series, a Bajrang Dal leader was quoted as saying by NDTV. The police have said that even though no one from Jha’s team has pressed charges, those involved will be identified and arrested. “Action will be taken against those who disrupted the shooting and vandalised property today itself. They will be arrested,” Irshad Wali, DIG Bhopal said. “Anti-social elements ransacked vehicles created trouble. Crew members of Ashram will be given fill security and it will be ensured this does not happen again,” he added. Also Read - Locals In Gurugram Sector 12 Protest Against Namaz At Public Place, Raise Slogans

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal Bhopal leader Sushil Sudele said, “We want the film industry to be promoted here in Madhya Pradesh. People should get employment, but this land should not be used to humiliate Hindu samaj. In the earlier installment of the series it was shown that women are exploited inside Ashram, is it so? Stop defaming Hindus and if he wants to gain popularity then why not name any other religion and see the number of protests that happen.” Also Read - Photo of Woman Cop Carrying Toddler Daughter to Duty at Helipad Goes Viral, Wins MP CM's Praise

“We have given only a warning for now and Prakash Raj has said that he is in talks to change the show’s title,” he continued, adding “I repeat the show’s name will have to be changed from ‘Ashram’ or won’t be filmed here in Bhopal.”

(With inputs from ANI)