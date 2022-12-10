8-Year-Old Tanmay Sahu Who Fell Into 55-Ft Deep Borewell In Betul Dies; Fire Officials Pull Out Body

The 8-year-old boy, who fell into 55-feet borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, died on Saturday morning.

Madhya Pradesh: The minor boy's body was pulled out following a rescue operation which went on for over three days.

Betul Borewell News: The 8-year-old boy who fell into 55-feet borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district died on Saturday morning. Tanmay Sahu’s body was pulled out following a rescue operation which went on for over three days. The minor boy fell into the borewell while playing in the farm around 5 pm on December 6 and the rescue operation started within the next hour.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | 8-year-old Tanmay Sahu who fell into a 55-ft deep borewell on December 6 in Mandavi village of Betul district, has been rescued. According to Betul district administration, the child has died pic.twitter.com/WtLnfq3apc — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

Betel Borewell Tragedy – Key Points

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guard, and local police personnel were on the job over the past four days. Tanmay’s body is being taken to Betul District Hospital by ambulance.

The minor boy’s family had earlier raised questions and demanded immediate results. Tanmay’s mother, Jyoti Sahu said: “Give me my child, whatever it may be. Would it have taken so much time even if it was a child of a leader or an officer?”

“So much time has passed, and they are not saying anything. Not even allowing me to see. His father, Sunil Sahu has said, “My 12-year-old daughter saw him falling into the borewell and informed me about the incident. We immediately rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we listened to his voice as we enquired. The rescue operation was started from 6 pm onwards on December 6.”