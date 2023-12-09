Home

Madhya Pradesh

‘Bhaiya Hamesha Saath Hai’: Shivraj Chouhan Meets Muslim Woman Beaten For Voting BJP; Assures Security, Financial Help

‘Bhaiya Hamesha Saath Hai’: Shivraj Chouhan Meets Muslim Woman Beaten For Voting BJP; Assures Security, Financial Help

A Muslim woman, Samina B, who was thrashed by her family for supporting the BJP, Saturday, met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan.

Pictures shared by @ChouhanShivraj

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results: Incumbent Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Saturday met a Muslim woman who was allegedly beaten by her family over voting for the BJP in the recently held Assembly polls in the state.

Trending Now

“Pyari behna, tum kisi baat ki chinta mat karna. Tumhara bhai sadev tumhare saath hai (Dear sister, do not worry about anything. Your brother is always with you),” Chouhan told 30-year-old Samina B– a Muslim woman who claimed that she was thrashed by her brother-in-law after he found out that she had voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent state elections.

You may like to read

Sharing pictures of his meeting with Samina on his official X handle, Shivraj Chouhan wrote in Hindi: “The case of one of my sisters being harassed by her family for voting for BJP for a strong democracy has come to my notice.”

Chouhan said he has directed officials to provide “complete security” to the woman. He also assured Samina B of all financial help she would need.

मजबूत लोकतंत्र के लिए भाजपा को अपना मत देने पर मेरी एक बहन को उसके परिवार द्वारा प्रताड़ित करने का मामला मेरे संज्ञान में आया है। मैंने इस संबंध में अधिकारियों को निर्देशित कर उचित कार्रवाई करने को कहा है। इसके साथ ही पीड़ित बहन को पूरी सुरक्षा व आर्थिक मदद भी दी जाएगी। मेरी… pic.twitter.com/O2VO7EtNry — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 9, 2023

“I have directed the officials to take appropriate action in this regard. Along with this, the victim sister will also be given complete security and financial help,” the BJP veteran said.

“My sister, don’t worry about anything, your brother is always with you,” he assured Samina and her kin.

On Saturday, Samina B, along with her children, met Shivraj Chouhan at his residence and apprised the chief minister about her condition and harassment and abuse she had endured for supporting the BJP and voting for the party in the recent polls.

Following her meeting, Samina heaped praises on “bhaiya Shivraj” revealed that the chief minister assured that he would always take care of her and her children. “Aapke bacchon ka mama hoon main (I am the uncle of your),” the aggrieved woman quoted Chouhan telling her, according to India Today.

‘Beaten for voting BJP’

Samina B had filed complaint against her brother-in-law, accusing him of beating her after he discovered her celebrating the BJP’s landslide win in the recently held Assembly elections.

In her complaint, Samina claimed that on December 4, she was celebrating the BJP’s poll win in the state when her brother-in-law, Javed Khan, objected to the same and started hurling profanities at her. “After I confronted him over the use of abusive language, Javed got angry and started beating me with a wooden stick,” she alleged.

The woman reportedly sustained injuries on her hands and other parts of her body in the assault. Javed also threatened her of severe consequences if she continued supporting the BJP.

Based on the woman’s complaint, police said they registered a case against Khan under Sections 294 (related to the usage of obscene words in public), Section 323, (related to voluntarily causing hurt to any person), Section 506 (related to criminal intimidation) and Section 34 (related to criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention).

The BJP registered a landslide victory in the recently held Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, winning 163 of the 230 seats in the state.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.