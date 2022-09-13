Bhopal: In a shocking incident reported from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, a three-and-a-half-year-old girl studying in nursery was allegedly raped by her school bus driver inside the vehicle, a police official said on Tuesday. The accused bus driver and a woman attendant who, according to the child’s parents, was present inside the vehicle when the incident took place last Thursday, the official said.Also Read - Nagpur Teen Raped, Forced By MP Man, His Mother To Have Sex With Other Men: Police

The child, studying in a leading private school in the city, was returning home in the bus when the offence took place.

HOW DID THE INCIDENT COME TO LIGHT

When the little girl returned home from school, her mother found someone had changed the child’s clothes with the spare set kept in her bag, the official said. The mother then enquired with her daughter’s class teacher and also the school principal, but both of them denied having changed the child’s clothes. The child later complained of pain in her private parts.

Her parents took her into confidence and counselled her, following which she informed them that the bus driver abused her and also changed her clothes, the police official said.

The parents went to the school the next day to complain to the authorities and the child identified the driver, the official said. The girl’s parents filed a police complaint on Monday following which a probe was launched into it, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nidhi Saxena said.

At the time of the incident, a woman attendant was present inside the bus, as per the complaint filed by the child’s parents, the police said.

DRIVER AND WOMAN ATTENDANT ARRESTED

The bus driver and the woman attendant have been arrested, the ACP said. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 376-AB (rape of a woman under 12 years of age) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, she said. The police are trying to find out the exact spot where the incident took place, she said.

The victim’s medical report is awaited, the official said. The school principal could not be contacted for response in the matter.

HOW MP MINISTERS REACTED

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters that both the accused have been arrested following the complaint. Asked if the school management tried to cover-up the matter, the minister said, “The role of the school administration will also be investigated. People from the school management will be questioned. I also believe the school management tried to cover-up the matter.”

Taking to Twitter, Mishra wrote in Hindi, “Both the accused have been arrested in the incident related to Bhopal’s Billabong High International School. The police are probing the whole matter and if found guilty in the investigation, action will be taken against the school management.”

भोपाल के बिलाबॉन्ग स्कूल से जुड़ी घटना में दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। पुलिस पूरे मामले की जांच कर रही है और जांच में दोषी पाए जाने पर स्कूल प्रबंधन पर भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।



After the questioning and investigation, action will also be taken against the school management, he said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress media department in-charge K K Mishra sought resignation of minister Narottam Mishra, claiming the law and order situation had deteriorated and that girls and women were not safe under the BJP rule in the state.