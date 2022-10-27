Bhopal: Around 400 to 500 families have been affected and around 15 people are hospitalized after a chlorine gas leakage was reported from a chlorine tank installed for cleaning water at Idgah Hills area in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on late Wednesday night. The gas leak was reported from a chlorine cylinder installed at the water treatment plant in the Mother India colony of the city.Also Read - Bhopal gas tragedy continues to choke lives of survivors

The condition of six people are said to be critical, meanwhile, no casualties were reported in the incident. The people including children were rushed to hospital after they complained of a burning sensation in their eyes and breathing problems.

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR ABOUT BHOPAL GAS LEAK

People living near the water treatment plant complained of strong odor of chlorine, burning in the eyes, tears and trouble in breathing.

Affected people will be discharged today.

The gas leak happened as chlorine dissolved in drain water

The water supply has been shut for 2-3 days in the treatment plant.

There will be no water supply in Idgah Hills Model Ground, Shahjahanabad Kohefiza Lal Ghati.

Water supply will not be available in more than 50 colonies today. Water will not supply until complete chlorine is removed.

The settlements near the plant were evacuated last night and people have started returning back to their homes on Thursday morning.

Most of the people are ill, coughing, and having trouble breathing.

Two children also fainted due to the strong smell.

Radha Solanki and her family living right in front of the plant said that there is only a wall between her house and the plant and last evening she suddenly felt a burning sensation in her eyes, when she came out of the house, she heard screaming and suddenly she also felt difficulty in breathing. She said after a while police and health department team arrived, and the people living near the plant came to know that there has been a leakage of chlorine in the plant, due to which there was a chaotic situation.

Upon getting the information about the incident, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang reached the spot and took stock of the situation. He also gave instructions to the officials concerned. Later on, the minister also visited Hamidia Hospital to know about the health condition of the people affected by the gas leakage.

BHOPAL GAS LEAKAGE CONTROL

Bhopal Collector, Avinash Lavania said that efforts were on to control the leakage of the gas. “There was no stampede-like situation and nobody was seriously injured in the incident. Only a few people were taken to the hospital on a precautionary basis. He had talked to the doctors, there was nothing to worry about,” he added.

“There was no issue related to the expiry date of the cylinder. It was fully functional. Since we work with cylinders in our daily life, there is a possibility of such incidents once in a few years,” the collector said.

“The problem occurred due to high chlorine in water, however, the situation was brought under control. Municipal officials have started minimising the level of chlorine in the water. Water overflowed from the tank and due to this, the people felt itching and breathing problems. Four-five people have been admitted to Hamidia Hospital,” Lavania added.

RESIDENTS RECALL BHOPAL GAS TRAGEDY

The incident triggered panic among the masses as the people of the state capital had witnessed the same situation back in 1984 when the leakage of harmful gas killed many people and thousands were left with multiple diseases. The gas was released from a Union Carbide factory in Bhopal on the intervening night of December 2-3 in 1984. The incident is known as the biggest chemical disaster in the world.

(With Inputs from Reporter Priya Pandey)