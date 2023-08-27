Home

Bhopal, Indore Metro Likely to Start Operations By THIS Month | Check Key Details Here

The trial runs for Metro rail operations in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore will begin next month on a 5.9-km route covering five stations.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the metro train coach at Smart Park located in Shyamla Hills. While addressing the public, the chief minister said that the metro trial run will commence later this year in September. According to CM Chouhan the metro train will run from Bhopal to Mandideep and then to Sehore via Bairagarh. He also said that metro trains in Bhopal and Indore will soon start operating.

The model train will be now open to the public and they will be able to experience what the coach looks like and can have a metro experience. The Chief Minister added that the metro train will start its operation in Bhopal and Indore by April-May, 2024.

The train model comprising three coaches costs about Rs 5 crore.

Metro Model Comprises:

Four electric run gates

Train operator

Air conditioner

Driver’s motor car

Glass windows

Driver seats,

LED panel

Digital route map

Signage

Active headlights

Earlier, an official associated with the mass transit project said that the trial runs for Metro rail operations in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore will begin next month on a 5.9-km route covering five stations.

“All the work for the test run is sticking to the timetable. Preparations for the trial run will almost be done by September 10. After the go-ahead from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, it (trial runs) could start around September 15,” said MP Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Manish Singh said.

He expressed confidence that three Metro cars will reach Indore by the first week of September from Savli, near Vadodara in Gujarat.

The official said they expect the first phase of the Indore Metro project to be completed by April 2024 and that commercial operations could start a month later.

According to officials, the foundation stone of the Indore Metro project worth Rs 7,500 crore was laid in September 2019. Under the public transport project, a network of 31.5 km will be developed, they added.

