Bhopal: At a time when the whole country is facing the double crisis of COVID rise and oxygen shortage, the Bhopal city in Madhya Pradesh is no exception. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has involved the entire administration to fight the corona epidemic and now his party has started the work of building isolation centers for corona patients in this hour of crisis. As per media reports, a thousand-bed Quarantine Center is being built by the BJP at Motilal Nehru Stadium, located in Lal Parade Ground, Bhopal.

In this isolation centre, critical COVID patients will be provided oxygen. Apart from nursing staff, doctors will be available in the isolation centre for 24 hours. The entire treatment will be free.

The party in a statement said that the COVID patients will get to hear Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, Gayatri Mantra and Bhajan throughout the day in this facility as this will make the atmosphere positive and the patients will also be entertained. Not just this much, the COVID patients will also get a chance to watch Ramayana serials both in the morning and in the evening.

The coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh are on the rise with the state on Monday recording 12,686 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to over five lakh, while the toll rose by 88 and the recovery count by 11,612 in the last 24 hours.

The state’s caseload stands at 5,11,990, including 5,221 deaths, while 4,14,235 people have been discharged so far, leaving it with 92,534 active cases. With 1,841 new cases, Indore’s caseload went up to 1,03,592 while that of Bhopal rose to 82,560 with the addition of 1,824 cases. Seven deaths took Indore’s toll to 1,106, while Bhopal’s toll rose by three to touch 715. Indore and Bhopal have 12,591 and 12,869 active cases respectively.