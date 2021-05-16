Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal district administration has extended the ‘Corona Curfew’ till 6 am on May 24 with little respite in COVID-19 cases, reports news agency ANI. Corona curfew has been extended till May 24, 6 a.m. in Bhopal district to protect the citizens from the surge in Covid-19 infections and keeping in view the general health in public interest, an official order said. The curfew was supposed to be lifted at 6 am on May 17. Enforced on April 12, given the rise in coronavirus positive cases, the curfew was later extended subsequently after every one week till May 17. Also Read - Uttarakhand: Corona Curfew Extended in Dehradun, Haridwar, US Nagar Till May 6. Details Here

According to official information, District Magistrate Avinash Lavania has issued the order using the powers conferred under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. As per the order, the corona curfew has been extended within the Bhopal Municipal Corporation area and Berasia municipality area.

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 7,571 new COVID-19 cases and 72 more fatalities that raised the count of infections to 7,24,279 and toll to 6,913, and official from the state health department said. With this, the state's daily caseload has dropped below 10,000 for the sixth consecutive day.

