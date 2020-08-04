Bhopal Lockdown: Markets in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, where a 10-day total lockdown came into effect on July 24, reopened on Tuesday after the lockdown came to an end today. Also Read - Bhopal Lockdown News: Complete Shutdown For 10 Days From Today | Check Here What’s Allowed, What’s Not

However, night curfew will continue in the city. It will be in effect from 8 PM-5 AM as it was during the lockdown, which was imposed after a rapid surge in the capital’s coronavirus cases.

Notably, Bhopal has thus far reported over 6,500 cases of COVID-19, which is the second-highest in Madhya Pradesh after Indore, the state’s commercial capital, which has witnessed over 7,500 infections thus far.

Shops in containment zones in the city will remain closed even as the 10-day lockdown has come to an end. Also, shops which are open have to mandatorily close by 8 PM. Further course of action, Bhopal District Collector Avinash Lavania said, shall be decided after taking stock of the situation today.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh recorded 750 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths. The state’s overall tally thus crossed the 34,000 mark and is currently at 34,285.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, meanwhile, tested positive for coronavirus for a third time and will thus continue to be hospitalised in Bhopal’s Chirayu Hospital.