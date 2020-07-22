Bhopal Lockdown News: In view of a sudden spike in Coronavirus cases in the past fortnight, lockdown was imposed in some areas of Bhopal from Tuesday midnight till July 24, district officials said. Also Read - Ishqbaaaz Actor Shrenu Parikh Opens up on Her Covid-19 Battle, Says 'It Was Sheer Bad Luck, Infection Can Kill You'

The lockdown will be applicable in several localities in Old Bhopal under Kotwali, Mangalwara and Hanumanganj police station areas, some areas of Bagsewania area under Kolar sub- division, and some areas of Kamla Nagar police station. The district administration also announced a ban on weekly market in the villages under Berasia sub-division. Also Read - COVID-19: Serum Institute to Begin Oxford Vaccine Trials on 5,000 Indian Volunteers by August End

Bhopal has recorded 4,512 COVID-19 patients so far, including 142 who died. Since June 1, as many as 1,723 fresh cases have been added in Bhopal. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown Extension News: Total Shutdown on July 23, 25, 29 | Check What’s Allowed, What’s Not

Yesterday, the Madhya Pradesh government had announced that the worst-hit districts of the state will now see a 2-day lockdown everyweek, instead of just once. Announcing the lockdown, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that during these 2 days, all activities, except essential services, will be restricted in these areas.

While Sunday will be a compulsory lockdown day, the other day-Saturday or Monday-will be decided by the district crisis management group. For the last 2 weeks, strict lockdown was in force across the state on Sundays and additional restrictions were in place in districts like Gwalior and Morena.

The Chief Minister also announced that a night curfew, from 8 PM to 5 AM, will be in effect in every district of the state. All state and central government offices will function at 30-50% capacity, while in non-affected areas, offices will function at full strength.