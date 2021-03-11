Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a man in Bhopal crossed limits of brutality when he cut off the palm and one of the fingers of his wife’s foot with a sharp-edged weapon under the influence of alcohol on the suspicion of infidelity. The incident happened late on Tuesday night in the Paras Nagar locality under the Nishatpur police station when 32-year-old Pritam Singh Sisodia attacked his wife Sangeeta with a farsa (a sharp-edged weapon). Also Read - 'I Have A Certain Level', Jyotiraditya Scindia's Response To Rahul Gandhi's Backbencher Remarks

Notably, Sisodia is employed in a factory as a daily wages worker and the couple has a one-year-old son. Sisodia used to suspect his wife since she used to talk over the phone with someone.

After the incident, Sangeeta told the police that her husband came home drunk on Tuesday night. Under the influence of alcohol, he misbehaved with his wife and subsequently attacked her with a farsa, cutting off her palm and one of the fingers of her feet. Sangeeta is hospitalised and undergoing treatment.

Post the violent act, Sisodia locked himself inside a room. The police have nabbed the suspect and registered a case of attempt to murder.