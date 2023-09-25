Home

Madhya Pradesh

Traffic Restrictions Imposed in MP’s Bhopal For PM Modi’s Rally Today: Check List of Routes to Avoid

Traffic Restrictions Imposed in MP’s Bhopal For PM Modi’s Rally Today: Check List of Routes to Avoid

PM Modi will reach Madhya Pradesh to address a mega rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party workers at 11 AM.

Check traffic advisory in Bhopal today.

Bhopal: Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal ahead of the PM Modis rally in the city on Monday. Several schools in the city and other areas have been closed due to the restrictions. Some other schools have decided to postpone exams, considering the difficulties for students in reaching school due to heavy traffic and road diversions. Several schools situated in the BHEL area will not open on Monday due to traffic diversions.

Trending Now

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Madhya Pradesh to address a mega rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party workers.

You may like to read

Called as the ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’, the rally is being organised on the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya to mark the formal culmination of the BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’ that crisscrossed the length and breadth of the state.

Check full list of traffic restrictions:

As per media reports, the BJP is planning together 10 lakh people at the event to demonstrate the party’s strength.

The BJP rally will be held in Bhopal’s Jamboree Maidan, where Modi is expected to arrive at around 11am and stay till 1pm, party’s MP unit chief VD Sharma told news agency PTI.

PM Modi will later in the day address ‘Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha’ in Dadiya village of Jaipur at 3:45PM, BJP had launched ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ in Jaipur earlier this month.

Parivartan Sankalp Yatra aims to reach 200 assembly constituencies in the state and cover a distance of over 9000 kilometres, thereby reaching out to more than 1 crore people.

The development comes as the Madhya Pradesh assembly election scheduled to be held later this year and will see a tough battle unfolding between the ruling BJP and the Congress.

Ahead of the poll, the BJP has also unveiled its slogan for the election “abki bar 150 par” (victory in more than 150 seats). However, to counter the BJP narrative, the Congress has also launched a ‘Jan Akrosh Yatra’ in the state to highlight the “failures” of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES