Bhopal: At a time when India is struggling with rising corona cases, a minister in Madhya Pradesh was seen seeking divine intervention to flatten the curve. Notably, a video of Madhya Pradesh minister of tourism and culture, Usha Thakur, offering prayers before the statue of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar at the Indore airport has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Thakur, without a face mask, can be seen clapping and singing before the goddess 'to get rid of the pandemic'. Later, she was joined by Airport Director Aryama Sanyal and others. Sepeaking to TOI, Airport director Aryama Sanyal claimed that it was the minister's decision to seek blessings of the goddess to beat corona.

Watch the bizarre video here:

The MP Minister, had earlier claimed that ‘havan‘ of a cow dung cake can keep a house sanitised. She had also defended her self for not wearing mask in public. Thakur had asserted that she doesn’t need to wear a mask as ‘she performs ‘havan’ and recites Hanuman Chalisa daily’.

Earlier last year, several politicans adopted bizzare tactics to control the spread of coronavirus. A video of Union minister Ramdas Athawale chanting “Corona go…go corona” had gone viral.

Besides, BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast had claimed that a ‘havan’ using five major substances obtained from cow can be a panacea for coronavirus.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, he had said a message should be sent to the House that coronavirus would do no harm if anyone does this ‘panchagavya havan’. Panchgavya is a term used to describe five major substances, obtained from cow — urine, milk, ghee, curd and dung.