Morena: A doctor at Morena District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh was surprised to find a condom wrapper in the dressing of a woman's head injury as he was going to change it, reported NDTV online. According to information available, a condom wrapper, along with cotton was tied on the woman's head as a form of temporary bandage, to stop bleeding caused by a head injury in Porsa Community Health Centre of MP's Morena.

The bizarre incident came to light when owing to the severity of the woman's injury she was referred to the district hospital in Morena, where the wound was treated. "The woman came from Dharamgarh. Dr Dharmendra Rajpoot was on emergency duty and ward boy was Anant Ram. Dr Dharmendra instructed the ward boy to keep some card board like material over the cotton pad but he kept a packet of condom," Dr Rakesh Mishra, Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Morena, was quoted as saying. The injured woman was identified as 70-year-old Reshma Bai.

Meanwhile, dresser from the Porsa Community Health Centre has been suspended by the state health department, the NDTV report added. "We are finding whether she has been referred from a private or government hospital and will take action against the people involved," Additional District Magistrate Narrottam Bhagrav said. Further investigation in the matter is underway, officials added.