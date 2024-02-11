Home

Madhya Pradesh

‘Loot Aur Phoot’ Jibe At Congress, BJP Alone ‘370 Paar’: PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle In MP’s Jhabua

PM Modi claimed that "loot and divide" is the motto of the Congress and the abuses hurled at him by the leaders of the grand-old party and other opposition parties is because he works for the betterment of tribals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 'Janjatiya Sammelan' in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday exudes confidence that the BJP alone will score over 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and even opposition leaders have acknowledged in the Parliament that the NDA will cross the 400-seat mark this time.

Sounding the poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district, PM Modi accused the Congress of indulging in anti-tribal policies and claimed that opposition party only remembers villages, farmers and the poor only during elections.

Addressing a public meeting of tribal community members, the Prime Minister, donning a tribal waistcoat, said the Congress and its allies are resorting to last-ditch tactics as they are aware of their imminent defeat.

Modi claimed that “loot and divide” is the motto of the Congress and the abuses hurled at him by the leaders of the grand-old party and other opposition parties is because he works for the betterment of tribals and the poor.

“The Congress when it is in power indulges in loot, while out of power engineers divisions (in society) based on language, region and caste. Loot aur phoot Congress ke oxygen hain (Corruption and politics of division are Congress’ oxygen), he said.

But the people know the truth about the Congress and will never let it succeed in its motives, the PM said.

Congress will be wiped out

Scaling the attack against the Congress to another level, the PM said that the party has “drowned in its own sins and the more it will make efforts to come up the further it will slide down,”

Congress got decimated in the 2023 (Assembly polls) and will be wiped out in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said.

“The people showed the mirror to the Congress in the Assembly polls. The mood of the nation is similar in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” Modi asserted.

Even opposition acknowledges ‘abki baar 400 paar’

PM Modi asked voters to ensure polling of an additional 370 votes in each booth, compared to the last elections, for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win 370 seats, out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.

Even the opposition leaders in Parliament are now saying “abki baar 400 paar” for the (BJP-led) National Democratic Alliance (NDA), he said

“I am sure the BJP’s lotus symbol will cross the 370 mark on its own,” Modi said.

‘Double engine’ working at double speed

The PM said he has not come to Jhabua to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections but as the “sevak” to thank the people for their overwhelming support in the recent assembly elections.

The BJP recently won the assembly polls in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh with a thumping majority.

“Our ‘double engine’ government is working with double speed in Madhya Pradesh,” he said referring to the Rs 7,550 crore development projects which he launched before addressing the meeting.

“We have started a campaign against sickle cell anaemia not for votes, but for the health of tribals,” he said referring to the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission 2047 launched last year.

Jhabua is a tribal-dominated district that shares borders with Gujarat and Rajasthan, both BJP-ruled states.

Incidentally, out of the 47 Lok Sabha seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes across the nation, six are in Madhya Pradesh, four in Gujarat and three in Rajasthan.

“In the south, women, children and elderly persons have showered countless blessings on me when I visited temples connected to Lord Ram there. I experienced overwhelming blessings,” he added.

Congress only used tribals as vote banks

Attacking the Congress further, the PM said the party never thought of tribal development or respecting them when it was in power for a long time and treated them only as vote banks.

The Congress even tried to prevent a tribal woman (Droupadi Murmu) from becoming the President, he said.

“For the BJP, tribals are not a vote bank but the pride and future of the country. The development and respect of tribals and the poor is Modi’s guarantee, and fulfilling the dreams of tribals and their children is Modi’s commitment” he told the gathering.

Then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee set up a ministry for tribal welfare, Modi added.

He said the number of forest items on which the government ensures MSP (minimum support price) has been increased from 10 to around 90 now and ‘Van Dhan’ centres have also been opened, while Jan-Man Yojana is also being implemented.

“More than 1.75 lakh beneficiaries were given ‘Swamitva Patras’ today to protect them from land rights related problems. The BJP government has returned the land rights to tribals,” he said.

Only 100 residential schools were opened for tribal children during Congress rule (till 2014), while the figure has now increased by four times, the PM pointed out.

‘Namo Drone Didis’

A CM RISE School will start in Jhabua, said the PM, who also laid the foundation stone of the ‘Kanti Surya Tantya Mama Bhil University’ here.

“It is my guarantee that three crore women would be made ‘lakhpati didis’. Drones will be provided to women farmers so that they bring an agricultural revolution by becoming ‘Namo drone didis’,” the PM said.

“The Congress did not bother about villages and remained worried about their palaces. Now, local Congress functionaries are asking senior leaders how to go about asking for votes against Modi. They are in trouble,” he said.

The Congress is in shambles and in MP is seeing desertions, the PM said.

(With PTI inputs)

