Home

Madhya Pradesh

Mohan Yadav Named Madhya Pradesh’s New Chief Minister; Know Key Details

Mohan Yadav Named Madhya Pradesh’s New Chief Minister; Know Key Details

Mohan Yadav, an MLA from the Ujjain South constituency, has been chosen as the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mohan Yadav Named Madhya Pradesh's New Chief Minister; Know Key Details (Image: ANI)

Bhopal: BJP has announced Mohan Yadav as the new CM of Madhya Pradesh. Mohan Yadav, an MLA from the Ujjain South constituency, has been chosen as the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The decision comes after the BJP legislature meeting on Monday, December 11, 2023. Yadav’s political career began in 2013 when he was elected as an MLA for the first time.

Trending Now

He was re-elected in the subsequent 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. His influence within the state’s political landscape was further solidified in 2020 when he was appointed as a cabinet minister in the government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav says, “I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities.” pic.twitter.com/dRM7g0VoMw — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav says, “I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you—the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities.”

#WATCH | BJP leaders including Shivraj Singh Chauhan, congratulate party leader Mohan Yadav after he was named as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/SibAIt4Cnh — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

Former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Named Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker

Narendra Singh Tomar, a former Union Agriculture Minister and one of three former cabinet members to contest last month’s election, has been made the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. There was speculation that Mr. Tomar, who led the ministry during protests against farm laws, could succeed Mr. Chouhan as Chief Minister. However, the BJP leadership has chosen him for the speaker’s role.

Yadav (58), who won the Assembly elections from Ujjain South, served as Higher Education Minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s outgoing Cabinet. He is considered close to Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who was the in-charge for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.