BJP’s Madhya Pradesh Civic Poll Ad Boomerangs: With the civic polls in Madhya Pradesh underway, candidates from different parties are launching their manifestos and advertisements. One such advertisement for BJP’s Mayoral candidate for the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections has kind of boomeranged and provided fodder to the opposition Congress to attack the ruling party, which has been in power in BMC for the last 17 years. The advertisement released in the favour of BJP’s Mayoral candidate Malti Rai has made 15 promises to be fulfilled if the party wins the polls.Also Read - Smriti Irani Appointed Minority Affairs Minister after Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Resigns, ScIndia Assigned Steel Ministry

Malti Rai has been fielded by the BJP as its Mayoral candidate from Bhopal against Congress’ Vibha Patel, who is currently the President of the state Congress’ women’s wing. Also Read - Not Afraid of Anything: TMC's Mahua Moitra, Facing Charges Over 'Kali' Remark, to BJP on Twitter

Now, coming to the advertisement of the BJP candidate, of the 15 promises made to the people of Bhopal, the first one reads, “I will end corruption in Bhopal Municipal Corporation.” The promise of ending corruption in the BMC has surprised many as it is the BJP which has been in power in the BMC for the last 17 years. Also Read - Get BHOG For Your Prasad: Goa's Places Of Worship Advised To Get Food Safety Certificate

Taking a dig at the BJP, Congress said, “This is an acceptance by the BJP that there is corruption in the BMC.”

Some other promises made by Rai in the advertisement also drew the attention of Congress, which indicated that the city still lacks a better drainage system, as one of the promises read: “I will make a master plan to resolve sewerage and drainage problems in the city.”

State Congress media in-charge KK Mishra said, “The BJP has been in power in almost all the municipal corporations for the past several years. Today the party says it will end corruption in BMC. So what were they doing for the last so many years? It is an acceptance by the BJP that BMC is under the grip of huge corruption.”

Mishra alleged that despite 17 years of rule in the state and in the BMC, the BJP could not provide potable water to the people of Bhopal and Indore. “Every summer, people have to struggle for water in Bhopal, yet the BJP says it has turned the state capital into a world-class city. Roads have been built on paper, but not on the ground, while drains get chocked even after a drizzle,” he added.

Voting for the first phase of municipal elections in Madhya Pradesh was held on Wednesday. Polling for the second and the last phase is scheduled on July 13. The counting of votes will take place on July 17.