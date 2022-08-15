Bomb Blast In Indore: One child died while 15 others were injured in a bomb blast that took place in Berchha in Mhow, Indore district of Madhya Pradesh. “A child died while 15 were injured in a bomb blast in Berchha in Mhow, Indore district. The incident happened when the child threw a bomb the kind of which is used in the Berchha firing range of the Indian Army, into a crowd due to an internal fight,” said Sashikant Kankane, ASP, Indore.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Leakage in Dam Poses High Risk As Water Gushes Out Of Bypass Channel | Watch

Madhya Pradesh | A child died while 15 were injured in a bomb blast in Berchha in Mhow, Indore district. The incident happened when the child threw a bomb, which’s used in Berchha firing range of Army, into a crowd due to an internal fight: Sashikant Kankane, ASP, Indore (14.08) — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 14, 2022

While in an update, ASP Sashikant Kankane said, "There was an internal dispute between two groups, one group among them hurled some explosive material and an explosion took place. 12-14 people were injured and were admitted to the hospital. One person died. Further probe underway."

The officials said that further investigations are underway.