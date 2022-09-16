Ujjain: Three women died after a fire broke out at Bindal Poha factory in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Friday. One person is reportedly injured as well. As per news agency ANI, DC Ashish Singh said that, fire is under control but the focus remains at carrying out the rescue operation.Also Read - Over 13 People Dead In Separate Wall Collapse Incidents As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In UP
Singh added that a fire and industrial safety report will be sought in the matter.
It is a developing story, more details are awaited.