Ujjain: Three women died after a fire broke out at Bindal Poha factory in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Friday. One person is reportedly injured as well. As per news agency ANI, DC Ashish Singh said that, fire is under control but the focus remains at carrying out the rescue operation.Also Read - Over 13 People Dead In Separate Wall Collapse Incidents As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In UP

Singh added that a fire and industrial safety report will be sought in the matter.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh | Three women have died and one injured in a fire at Bindal Poha factory. Our focus is on carrying out rescue operation. Fire under control. Fire & industrial safety report to be sought: DC Ashish Singh pic.twitter.com/qftiP9Zq54 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 16, 2022

It is a developing story, more details are awaited.