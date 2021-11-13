Thane: At least 5 people were injured as the pillar of an under-construction Metro bridge collapsed in Bhiwandi area of ​​Thane on Friday. As per latest updates, the injured workers have been shifted to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment, the Thane Municipal Corporation informed. More details will be added soon.Also Read - Maharashtra: Thane Municipality Imposes Fresh Curbs, Restricts Unvaccinated Passengers From Using Pubic Buses | Check Details