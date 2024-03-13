Home

Madhya Pradesh

Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.6 Hits Seoni, Madhya Pradesh

Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.6 Hits Seoni, Madhya Pradesh

Seoni in Madhya Pradesh was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale.

(Image: X/@ANI)

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Seoni, Madhya Pradesh at 8:02 pm on Wednesday. This was reported by the National Centre for Seismology.

Further details awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.