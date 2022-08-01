Bhopal/Madhya Pradesh: At least eight people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a private hospital in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Reports said that the fire broke out at the intensive care unit (ICU) of New Life hospital located in Damoh Naka Shivnagar. Confirming the incident, Jabalpur SP Siddharth Bahuguna said, “8 people died on the spot due to severe burns. Several other patients have received serious burn injuries and their condition is said to be critical. Deceased are yet to be identified”. Also Read - Bhopal Hospital Fire: 'Staff Fled Instead of Saving Our Babies', Parents Blame Employees For Negligence After 4 Infants Die
Jabalpur Hospital Fire: Here Are The LIVE Updates
- “Our teams immediately arrived at the site of the fire. We have completed the search operation and no one is trapped inside. The first floor has been damaged completely,” said Sanjiv Kumar Gupta, NDRF.
- All the people trapped inside hospital have been rescued safely.
- Prima facie it appears a short circuit caused the blaze, said Akhilesh Gaur, CSP Jabalpur.
- Several fire brigade have reached the spot to douse the flame and evacuate patients from the medical facility.
- Four people have died and three are severely injured. It was a massive fire, and our teams rescued all the people trapped inside the hospital. A short circuit could be the reason for the fire, said Akhilesh Gaur, CSP Jabalpur.
- Expressing grief over the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said,”Extremely saddened by the news of the untimely demise of precious lives in the fire accident at New Life Hospital, Jabalpur.”
- Furthermore, he added, “I am in constant touch with the local administration and collector. The Chief Secretary has been directed to keep an eye on the entire matter. Every effort is being made for relief and rescue.”
- CM Chouhan also announces an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each for the next of kin of 4 people who lost their lives in the fire incident at Jabalpur Hospital.
- Many people including patients and hospital staff are said to be present inside the building.