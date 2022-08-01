Bhopal/Madhya Pradesh: At least eight people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a private hospital in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Reports said that the fire broke out at the intensive care unit (ICU) of New Life hospital located in Damoh Naka Shivnagar. Confirming the incident, Jabalpur SP Siddharth Bahuguna said, “8 people died on the spot due to severe burns. Several other patients have received serious burn injuries and their condition is said to be critical. Deceased are yet to be identified”. Also Read - Bhopal Hospital Fire: 'Staff Fled Instead of Saving Our Babies', Parents Blame Employees For Negligence After 4 Infants Die

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Jabalpur Hospital. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/RdjjqARKIY — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 1, 2022

Jabalpur Hospital Fire: Here Are The LIVE Updates

“Our teams immediately arrived at the site of the fire. We have completed the search operation and no one is trapped inside. The first floor has been damaged completely,” said Sanjiv Kumar Gupta, NDRF.

All the people trapped inside hospital have been rescued safely.

Prima facie it appears a short circuit caused the blaze, said Akhilesh Gaur, CSP Jabalpur.

Several fire brigade have reached the spot to douse the flame and evacuate patients from the medical facility.

Four people have died and three are severely injured. It was a massive fire, and our teams rescued all the people trapped inside the hospital. A short circuit could be the reason for the fire, said Akhilesh Gaur, CSP Jabalpur.

Expressing grief over the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said,”Extremely saddened by the news of the untimely demise of precious lives in the fire accident at New Life Hospital, Jabalpur.”

जबलपुर के एक अस्पताल में भीषण अग्नि दुर्घटना का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। स्थानीय प्रशासन और कलेक्टर से निरंतर संपर्क में हूं। मुख्य सचिव को संपूर्ण मामले पर नजर बनाये रखने के लिए निर्देश दिया है। राहत एवं बचाव के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास किये जा रहे हैं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 1, 2022