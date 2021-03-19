Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has announced that a one-day lockdown or ‘janta curfew’ will be imposed on Sunday, March 21 in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur. The fresh restrictions come amid rising COVID-19 cases in the three cities. Also Read - Maharashtra: Fresh COVID Restrictions Announced, Private Offices & Theatres to Function at 50% Capacity

All schools and colleges in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur will remain closed till March 31.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday.