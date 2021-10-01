New Delhi: At least seven people died on spot and 13 were injured after a bus collided with a container truck in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.Also Read - Viral Video: BJP Leader Jagdish Jaiswal Falls From Stage While Cheering For Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Watch

Of the 13 injured, 4 are said to be critical and have been referred to Gwalior, said Bhind SP, Manoj Singh, adding that the matter is being investigated further.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.