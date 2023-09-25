Top Recommended Stories

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In MP

Updated: September 25, 2023 10:37 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In MP

Umaria: Five people lost their lives after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree on National Highway-43 in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district on Monday,

According to Umaria District Superintendent of Police Nivedita Naidu, the car was at a very high speed. “Five people killed after a speeding car collided with a tree on NH 43 in Umaria district,” ANI quoted SP Naidu as saying.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details are awaited.)

