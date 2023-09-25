By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In MP
Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In MP
Umaria: Five people lost their lives after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree on National Highway-43 in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district on Monday,
Trending Now
According to Umaria District Superintendent of Police Nivedita Naidu, the car was at a very high speed. “Five people killed after a speeding car collided with a tree on NH 43 in Umaria district,” ANI quoted SP Naidu as saying.
You may like to read
Madhya Pradesh | Five people killed after a speeding car collided with a tree on NH 43 in Umaria district: Nivedita Naidu, Superintendent of Police Umaria district.
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 25, 2023
(Note: This is a developing story and further details are awaited.)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.