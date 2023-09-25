Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In MP

Home

Madhya Pradesh

Umaria: Five people lost their lives after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree on National Highway-43 in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district on Monday,

According to Umaria District Superintendent of Police Nivedita Naidu, the car was at a very high speed. “Five people killed after a speeding car collided with a tree on NH 43 in Umaria district,” ANI quoted SP Naidu as saying.

Madhya Pradesh | Five people killed after a speeding car collided with a tree on NH 43 in Umaria district: Nivedita Naidu, Superintendent of Police Umaria district. — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 25, 2023

(Note: This is a developing story and further details are awaited.)

