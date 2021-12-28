Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021, which were slated to be held in three phases on January 6, 28 and February 16, have been cancelled, reported news agency ANI quoting State Election Commission (SEC) Secretary BS Jamod.Also Read - Breaking LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman To Hold Pre-Budget Meeting With State Finance Ministers On Thursday

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon. Also Read - BMC Bans New Year Parties, Gatherings, Celebration Programmes in Mumbai. Details Here