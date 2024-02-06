Home

Major Blast At Firecracker Factory In Madhya Pradesh’s Harda; 20 Injured, Several Feared Trapped

Blast At Firecracker Factory In Madhya Pradesh: Latest reports suggest that the fire has spread to over 50 houses near the factory and a few casualties have been reported.

Bhopal: Neary 20 people have been reportedly injured and several feared trapped in a major blast at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Bairagarh village in Harda district. The incident was reported on Tuesday morning.

Soon after getting information about the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and started evacuating people to safer places. This is a breaking story and more updates will be added soon.

VIDEO | Blast at a firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/MtdLjUFrQJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 6, 2024

The blast sparked a raging fire that not only consumed the factory but also damaged the neighboring structures. Thick plumes of smoke and flames are seen soaring into the sky, triggering panic among nearby inhabitants.

Preliminary reports suggest that numerous individuals could have sustained injuries or are being trapped due to the blast and ensuing blaze.

In the meantime, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has sought report from senior officials regarding the fire incident.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: People injured in the massive fire that broke out in a firecracker factory in Harda, are being shifted to a hospital for treatment. Fire tenders have reached the spot, several people are feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/rwEzdIUUJX — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

Prior to this, another major blast was reported in a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu blasts in which 27 people were killed in October 2023.

Latest reports suggest that the fire has spread to over 50 houses near the factory and a few casualties have been reported.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, fire brigade vehicles along with the administrative staff rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Apart from this, the fire trucks from Indore, Bhopal, and nearby districts have also been dispatched.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav took immediate cognizance of the incident and directed Minister Uday Pratap Singh, DG Home Guard Arvind Kumar, and ACS Ajit Kesari to reach the spot by helicopter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.