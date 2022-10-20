Bhopal/Madhya Pradesh: At least three people were killed and seven others were injured after an explosion occurred in a firecracker factory in Morena district on Thursday. Several children, women, and men are said to be buried under the debris after the explosion.Also Read - Diwali 2022 Dhan Prapti Ke Upay: Why Buying 'Shankh' For Lakshmi Puja Will Bring Prosperity Into Your House

Meanwhile, the police and the administration reached the spot as soon as the information about the incident was received. The rescue operation is underway.

Morena, MP | Explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in the Banmore Police Station area killed 3. One is missing, 7 have also been injured. People also suspected to be buried under debris: IG Chambal range, Rakesh Chawla pic.twitter.com/YkBoz7djQF — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 20, 2022



“A shop was reported to be on fire. Total 10 fire tenders on spot. Fire has almost been controlled in the past 1 hour, and neighbouring shops have been secured”, said Fire Superintendent Rajendra Patel.