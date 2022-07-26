Bhopal: A B-Tech student was found dead on the railway tracks near Obaidullaganj town in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district on Sunday, July 24 evening hours after a message ‘Gustakh-e-Nabi Ki Ek Hi Saja, Sar Tan Se Juda’, sent from his phone was received on the mobiles of his father and friends. This is the same slogan which was chanted by the killers of a tailor in Udaipur who beheaded the tailor in broad daylight and shot a video of the crime.Also Read - Indore Zoo Celebrates Rare Event As White Tigress Ragini Gives Birth To 3 Cubs Of Which 2 Are Tricoloured

Uma Shankar Rathore, the father of the victim, received the message at 5.44 pm on Sunday evening, a resident of Narmadapuram district. After reading it, he tried tracing his son, Nishant Rathore, a third year student at Oriental College in Bhopal.

According to TT Nagar police station in-charge, Chain Singh Raghuwanshi, the 20-year-old Nishank Rathor, a native of Seoni–Malwa, was pursuing B. Tech from an engineering college in Bhopal. Nishank had taken up a rented accommodation at Jawahar Chowk and was sharing it with some of his friends.

Decoding the message

On Sunday around 3.45 pm, Nishank had left to meet his elder sister who had come to the city to appear in an examination at a centre in Saket Nagar. Later in the evening, Nishank’s father and a few of his friends received a bizarre message on their mobile phone from Nishank’s number which read, “Gustakh-e-Nabi Ki Ek Hi Saja, Sar Tan Se Juda”.

None could understand what Nishank’s message meant. Sensing something amiss, his friends and his father called him up on his mobile, however, all calls went unanswered. The friends went looking for Nishank but failed to trace him. They then filed a missing person complaint with TT Nagar police station.

Hours later, Raisen police found a body on the railway track. On the basis of his mobile phone and other documents in his wallet, the cops established his identity and informed Bhopal police about the deceased.

Nishank’s post mortem was conducted at AIIMS Bhopal on Monday afternoon, and according to the Inspector General of Police (IG), Narmadapuram range, Deepika Suri, the cause of death was impact from a moving train.

Text message uploaded to victim’s Instagram

Nishank’s Instagram profile had also been updated with the message that was sent to his father. Reportedly, the Instagram profile update happened around the same time his father received the message.

Police have recovered Nishant’s phone from the spot from where his body was recovered.