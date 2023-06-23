Home

Madhya Pradesh

Caught-On-Cam: Madhya Teacher Shot At By Students In Tiff Over Tuition Fees, Critical

Caught-On-Cam: Madhya Teacher Shot At By Students In Tiff Over Tuition Fees, Critical

The victim, Girwar Singh Kushwaha, is the director of a coaching centre where the accused students used to study. The incident occurred in front of a factory on Jaura Road in the district on Thursday

Screengrab from the CCTV footage (ANI)

Morena, Madhya Pradesh: Two students shot at their former teacher in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday after a row over tuition fees. The shocking incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed near the crime scene.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the victim, identified as Girwar Singh Kushwaha, is the director of a coaching centre where the accused students used to study. The incident occurred in front of a Maida Factory located on Jaura Road in the district at around 11 am on Thursday, the report said.

You may like to read

The accused students are brothers and have been identified as Vivek Rathore and Vinay Rathore.

As per reports, Kushwaha was at his coaching centre teaching an English class when his ex-students called him out and seemed to have a normal conversation with their former teacher before they shot at him and sped away from the spot on their two-wheeler.

According to the victim, he has no animosity with the students and has no clue why they shot him. However, its suspected that a dispute over unpaid tuition fees may be the motive behind the shooting.

Kushwaha received a bullet in his stomach and was rushed to the district hospital and later shifted to a medical facility in Gwalior for advanced treatment. His condition is stated to be critical.

“Two students who were studying at the coaching institute two years ago did not pay the fees which the teacher Girwar Singh used to ask from them. Frustrated with it, the former students made a plan and shot at the two persons near Maida Factory, Jaura Road and fled from the spot on the bike,” City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Morena Atul Singh said, according to ANI.

The senior officer said the cops received information about the incident, reached the scene, and rushed the teacher, who had received critical bullet injuries, to the district hospital from where after first aid he was referred to Gwalior.

The CSP said a case of attempt to murder has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and launched searches to arrest the duo.

“Further investigation is underway,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.