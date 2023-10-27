Home

Madhya Pradesh

Chachoura Assembly Election: Will Mamta Meena’s Exit From BJP Benefit Congress, Or Help AAP Open Account?

Chachoura Assembly Election 2023: Constutuency Watch

Chachoura Assembly Election 2023: Chachoura Assembly constituency is one of the 230 Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Chachoura comes under Guna district of Madhya Pradesh State. In 2018, Lakshman Singh of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Mamta Meena of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 9797 votes.

In September, Mamta Meena quit the Bharatiya Janata Party after being miffed at not being given a ticket from Chachaura seat. She later joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. After sending her resignation, Mamta said she would contest the election from Chachoura on an AAP ticket.

The BJP had announced the name of Priyanka Meena, the wife of an IRS officer now posted in Delhi, for the seat in the its first list of 39 candidates. The Congress however is again putting its faith on Lakshman Singh.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023

Assembly elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh in a single phase on November 17. The votes will be counted on December 3 along with Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The term of the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly ends on January 6, 2024. In 2018, the Congress secured 114 seats out of 230 but fell short of an outright majority.

It formed government with the support of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and independent MLAs and Kamal Nath took oath as the chief minister in December 2018. However, the state government collapsed when 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the assembly and defected to BJP. Shivraj Singh Chouhan took over as the CM of Madhya Pradesh in March 2020.

Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News