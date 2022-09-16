Bhopal: Preparations are in full swing to welcome the first batch of Cheetahs from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno Palpur National Park on September 17. As a part of the Cheetah reintroduction programme about 8 cheetahs will be brought from Namibia, South Africa to Madhya Pradesh. After about seven decades, the spotted wild cat will roam on Indian terrain once again. The last cheetah died in the country in 1947 in Korea district in present-day Chhattisgarh and the species was declared extinct from India in 1952.Also Read - First Look Of African Cheetahs That Will Be Brought To India On PM Modi's Birthday | WATCH VIDEO

September 17 also coincides with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will release these felines into specially built enclosures.

HOW WILL CHEETAHS COME TO INIDA | 5 POINTS

A special customised B747 Jumbo Jet will ferry Big Cat to Gwalior from where Chinook helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will lift them and bring them to their new home at the Kunno National Park. Temporary helipads have been constructed to receive the animals. Cheetahs will now directly arrive in Gwalior instead of Jaipur. Eight cheetahs inclusive of 5 females and three males will be brought to India e. While the females are aged between two and five years, the male cheetahs are 4.5 years and 5.5 years. According to a senior forest department official, the wild cats will have to spend their entire air transit period empty stomach. After taking off from Namibia, food to the felines will be given in KPNP, where they will reach after an hour-long journey in helicopter from Jaipur, some 400km from the national park, the official said.

FIRST LOOK OF CHEETAHS

#WATCH | First look of Cheetahs that will be brought from Namibia to India on 17th September at KUNO National Park, in Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/HOjexYWtE6 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

State forest minister Vijay Shah said that This day also happens to be the birthday of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will release them into specially built enclosures, state forest minister Vijay Shah said. The cheetahs will only be released once they are monitored and successfully happen to adapt with the new environment.