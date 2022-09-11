Cheetah Translocation to India: The world’s fastest land animal, the Cheetah, will be seen again in Indian lands after almost 70 years since it went extinct in India. With this development, the Indian wildlife will add another gem to its wonderful, rich coterie. The cheetahs are being brought from Africa. India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the governments of Nambia and South Africa for the world’s first trans-continental cheetah translocation. Eight cheetahs will be brought to Kuno wildlife sanctuary in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, around 400km north of Bhopal, in the first lot. The cheetahs will travel from across the ocean and arrive at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno Palpur National Park on September 17.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s How Ineligible Farmers Need to Return Installment Amount

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Sunday inspected the Kuno National Park ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit where cheetah will be re-introduced on September 17.

"September 17 would be a historic day for the state. Cheetah which had gone extinct not just from India but from the Asian continent is being re-introduced in the presence of PM Modi. Cheetahs are being transported from Africa," said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“Cheetahs are returning to the country on September 17. This is first of its kind project in the world where wild cheetahs are being re-introduced. The project will go on for 5 years. PM Modi would grace the occasion of re-introduction,” said Bhupender Yadav, Union Forest Minister.

Cheetahs have received a thorough wellness exam from an international team of experts from the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) a research institution in Namibia dedicated to saving the cheetahs in the wild to make sure that the Cheetahs are in excellent health. The Cheetahs underwent a health checkup by the expert team which was led by renowned specialist Dr. Laurie Marker.

These cheetahs will be housed in a specially constructed 500-hectare (5 square kilometres) enclosure for two to three months, once they acclimatize with the environment, they will be released outside the enclosure in the open. Other small animals are also being introduced here in sufficient numbers so that the cheetahs can hunt for food.

There are currently 150 to 200 sambars, which also includes chital, peacocks, and wild boars. The 500-hectare area has been fenced off with 8 feet-high fencing. The entire enclosure has a total of 8 doors, 4 of which are the primary entrances. Additionally, cameras have been set up for their protection and maintenance.