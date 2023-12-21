Home

Christmas 2023: Written Parental Consent mandatory To Dress Students As Santa Claus In Madhya Pradesh

Christmas 2023: Written Parental Consent mandatory To Dress Students As Santa Claus In Madhya Pradesh

The letter stated that disciplinary action would be taken against the school if it forced or asked a child to participate in the programme by dressing up as Santa Claus without the parents' consent.

Shajapur: The education department in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh has issued an order for all private schools in the district to get consent from parents before dressing their children as Santa Claus for Christmas. This order has been instigated amidst concerns that the act of dressing up as Santa could potentially influence children into changing their religious beliefs.

The orders, which were issued on December 14, were signed by the district education officer, Vivek Dubey. The letter stated that disciplinary action would be taken against the school if it forced or asked a child to participate in the programme by dressing up as Santa Claus without the parents’ consent.

When contacted Dubey, he said: “Cultural programs are held in schools but the programs are a little religious and children of other faiths are also assigned religious characters to play which is not as per their own religion. Most of the time such events are held harmoniously but sometimes it leads to disputes and complaints come to us…To ensure that such disputes do not take place in future, all institutions have been urged to conduct religious programs but do not make children of other faiths indulge in skits or fancy dress events. If it is essential then they do so only with written permission from the guardians.”

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | District Education Officer in Shajapur issues order for schools, ahead of Christmas. District Education Officer Vivek Dubey says, “Cultural programs are held in schools but the programs are a little religious and children of other faiths are also… pic.twitter.com/kXKeRVGv6E — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 21, 2023

